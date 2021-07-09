How Much Is Michael Avenatti Actually Worth?

Michael Avenatti rose to fame as the attorney for Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Donald Trump. The brash attorney was a fixture on the news and talk shows during the legal battles with Trump. But Avenatti's rise came to a halt because of criminal fraud charges. The Associated Press reported on July 8 that the now-infamous attorney was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

Avenatti was convicted last year of attempted extortion for threatening to "publicly accuse [Nike] of illicitly paying amateur basketball players unless the company paid him," reported CNN. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe had harsh words for Avenatti, calling his conduct "outrageous" during his sentencing.

According to the AP, Judge Gardephe said Avenatti "had become someone who operated as if the laws and the rules that applied to everyone else didn't apply to him." With all the legal woes Avenatti is facing, how much is the attorney actually worth? Keep scrolling to learn more.