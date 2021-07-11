The Tragic Death Of TV News Anchor Ayesha Faines

Ayesha Faines, a journalist best known for her work on The Grapevine TV, has died at the age of 35. According to People, Faines died "from unknown causes" on July 2.

In addition to her work on The Grapevine TV, Faines was a columnist for ZORA and had worked as an on-air reporter for various local news stations, according to her LinkedIn profile. Faines also had a Bachelor's degree from Yale University and founded the organization Women Love Power in 2015. "Ayesha was also a fierce supporter of women. She never said a disparaging word about any woman so I wasn't surprised to see her use her voice for women's rights. She was a wonderful friend and journalist," WJXT anchor Melanie Lawson said to People.

In her free time, Faines was also a competitive salsa dancer, People reported. Faines had plenty of fans, and they took to social media to share their condolences after her death.