The Truth About Eddie Murphy's Son And Martin Lawrence's Daughter

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence starred in the '90s films "Boomerang" and "Life," but they also have fatherhood in common — an important factor in this story.

Eddie has 10 children from his relationships with Paulette McNeely, Nicole Murphy, Tamara Hood, and Spice Girl Melanie Brown, according to People. He opened up about fatherhood in a March episode of Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast (via People), saying his kids are the "center of everything." The actor was clearly proud of his children, adding, "I am so blessed with my kids. I don't have one bad seed. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid."

As for Lawrence, he shares a daughter with ex-wife Patricia Southall and two other daughters with ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs, per People. He gushed over his daughters, calling them "good girls" in a February 2011 Metro UK interview. "My oldest is 15 [at the time] and she's a straight-A student. She is very smart. She's at that age where she's liking boys, she thinks boys are cute, and when they come to the house I will have that face on. They better watch out," he said.

The actors are in the news once again, but this time, it involves their kids. Keep reading for the scoop.