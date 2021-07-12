Mzi Dempers Gets Candid On This Below Deck Mediterranean Secret - Exclusive

If you're shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars for a luxury stay aboard a superyacht, you'd better have your tip calculator handy. It's usually a pretty fat envelope that a primary guest hands the captain upon completion of a charter, and it's up to her to distribute the cash (in euros, most often) to each crew member. Captain Sandy Yawn, who deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers describes as "tough, but fair," was at the helm for "Below Deck Med" Season 6. "I thought that at times it was difficult to read her emotions and gauge as to where you stood with her," Dempers told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview. "But at the same time, she was very understanding and gave opportunity."

For Dempers and his fellow crew members, that opportunity also came in the form of hard cash returns. "The money is definitely, I think, one of the big attractions to people," he said of the often hefty tips "Below Deck" crews receive. "It's because a lot of the time it's tax-free, so you're making silly amounts [of] money tax-free that you wouldn't necessarily be able to make in your nine-to-five job. And you're traveling the world, seeing different cultures. And I think all of it coming together is all part of wanting to be in that experience."

