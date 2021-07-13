The Real Reason Jada Pinkett Smith Just Shaved Her Head

Jada Pinkett Smith has now shaved all of her hair off ... and one particular person in her family convinced her to do it. In the past, the actor has been pretty open about her struggles with alopecia (hair loss), which led her to often wear headscarves and protective styles. "A lot of people have been asking about why I've been wearing turbans," Jada said in a 2018 episode of "Red Table Talk." "Well, I haven't talked about it. It's not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it."

According to Jada, it all started while she was in shower one day, and she ended up with a bunch of hair in her hand. "It was terrifying when it first started," she admitted. "And I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear." Wearing turbans, however, was an easy adjustment for her. "When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen," she explained.

Recently, however, Jada has decided to take the plunge and go bald once and for all. Find out more about what inspired her to do it below.