What A New Documentary Claims About Anthony Bourdain And Asia Argento's Relationship

"Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain," which opens in theaters on July 16, promises to pull back the curtain of Anthony Bourdain's life and examines his relationship with Italian actor Asia Argento. She was dating the celebrity chef at the time of his death. Argento was not interviewed for the documentary, but the film alleges he had become "addicted" to her, per the Daily Mail, after she came on to direct an episode of "Parts Unknown."

According to the Wall Street Journal, the documentary also "addresses a tabloid scandal that surfaced days before the chef's death alleging that Ms. Argento was involved in another romance outside her relationship with Bourdain." The TV host died just five days after the photos were taken.

"Roadrunner" director Morgan Neville said that despite not wanting to "get one inch deeper into that story because it was quicksand," adding that it was "really complicated" and "not ultimately enlightening," he felt it was important to include it. "What I included was a fraction of what was there," he explained. "So if people think there's a lot, let me tell you, there is very little compared to what's there. I feel like I showed tremendous restraint, even though people may not know that. And I think I was very fair with having seen all the facts."

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.