What's Really Going On With Adele And Skepta?

Adele and Skepta may be an item after all, as they have recently fueled dating rumors. In case you missed it, first rumors of the two being more than friends sparked in September 2019, after Adele divorced from then-husband Simon Konecki. "Things have been heating up," a source told People in 2020. "They run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun."

As they both grew up in Tottenham, it's easy to see why they have things in common. In fact, Adele and Skepta have been friends for years. "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check," Skepta told Evening Standard in 2016. "She speaks to me about how things are going." That same year, Adele also took to social media to celebrate her longtime friend, posting a picture of him on Twitter. "Tottenham boy [heart emoji]," she wrote. "love you," Skepta reportedly responded (via Daily Mail).

Despite all the rumors, Adele announced she was single. "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year," she wrote on Instagram in October 2020, not long after People reported their rumored romance. Still, it seems like the two may actually be more than friends. Find out more below.