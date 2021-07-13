The Tragic Death Of Rapper Indian Red Boy

This article contains a description of gun violence that may be disturbing to some readers.

Zerail Rivera, who was known as Indian Red Boy, has died. He was reportedly murdered in Hawthorne, Los Angeles on July 8, according to Daily Mail. The rapper was reportedly speaking to a friend on Instagram when he was shot to death in his car. Police are calling the killing "gang-related." In the video, Rivera is apparently looking out of his car window at one point and then attempts to cover his head with his arms. 12 shots were reportedly fired and his friend Kapone apparently said, "What the f**k? Bro, what the f**k? Where you at?'" Rivera then allegedly mouthed "help" at the camera and said, "I'm in Hawthorne." He then dropped the camera, ending the live stream.

Police who responded to the incident found the rapper "slumped in the front seat" and he was "pronounced dead at the scene." Local police lieutenant Ti Goetz told the Daily Breeze, "It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted." The suspect left the scene before the police came and, as of this writing, no arrests have been made. Keep reading for more details about this tragic crime.