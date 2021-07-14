Inside The Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Marriage Rumors

Perhaps the one good thing to come out of 2020 is the news that Kourtney Kardashian is once again in love. After a decades-long and extremely tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" fans were delighted to learn that Kourtney was happily coupled with Travis Barker.

Barker isn't the first love in Kourtney's life since she and Scott permanently parted ways, but he does seem to be the most serious. Whereas Scott has dated multiple women since their split, it took Kourtney a bit longer to get back out there. Despite their "will they won't they" energy, Scott also seems to have moved on. After ending his long-term and age-gap relationship with Sofia Richie, Scott began dating Amelia Hamlin (also much younger).

But Kourtney couldn't seem less bothered by her ex's much younger girlfriend. If her Instagram is any indication, she's very wrapped up in Barker. So wrapped up that some fans suspect they might even be secretly married. Here's what we know.