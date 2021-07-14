The Real Reason Richard Sherman Was Arrested

NFL star Richard Sherman was arrested and jailed without bail in Redmond, Washington, on July 14 after reportedly fighting with police officers, per TMZ. The startling news comes amidst an investigation of the former San Francisco 49ers player for a possible DUI and hit-and-run after a car registered to him was, per NBC Bay Area, "involved in a single-car crash involving a construction-zone barrier."

At the crime scene on July 14, Sherman ended up in a physical altercation with Redmond Police Department officers, NBC News reported, with them ultimately setting their K-9 unit on the pro athlete. Initially, Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said, per NBC News, Sherman was friendly toward arriving officers, but once informed that they would be arresting him, he became uncooperative and attempted to leave at an "accelerated ... pace." According to Lowe, "At that point in time that the officers made physical contact ... he resisted, an altercation occurred, and subsequently a K-9 was deployed." Sherman reportedly only received "minor lacerations" to his lower leg due to contact with one K-9 officer. "He was cleared medically at a hospital before being booked into jail. I have to believe any injuries were very minor," Redmond public information officer James Perry said, per NBC Bay Area.

Booked at the King County Correctional Facility, Sherman will not be formally charged according to ESPN until July 15 and remains in custody until that court appearance. What did Sherman do to cause the K-9-involved mayhem? Keep reading!