Drew Barrymore Just Flirted Publicly With Leonardo DiCaprio

It's no secret that Drew Barrymore is divorced from ex-husband Will Kopelman, but it looks like she has her eyes set on Leonardo DiCaprio.

Barrymore and Kopelman divorced in April 2016 after three years of marriage, and share two daughters, according to Page Six. "They've been having some difficulties, but they remain close for the sake of their kids," a source told the outlet. Some of those issues included "tension over where to live," per People. They lived on New York City's Upper East Side, which Kopelman reportedly preferred, but Barrymore was into Los Angeles. She was close to his parents, however. As the source added, "Drew fell in love with WiIl's family."

Even though things appeared rosy on the outside, it seems Barrymore and Kopelman were not the perfect match at first. "Will struck a lot of my pragmatic sides," she told InStyle (via People). "He was someone who was always reachable on the phone, someone who was a classy human being, someone who has this incredible blueprint of a family that I don't have."

Barrymore has since moved on, and it looks like social media is her preferred dating tool. Keep reading for more details on her interaction with DiCaprio.