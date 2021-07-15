The Truth About Wiz Khalifa's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Although mass vaccinations are in effect amid the COVID-19 pandemic, infections continue to rise in a number of states. With the Delta variant of the virus accounting for 58% of the positive COVID-19 cases in the United States (via ABC News), it's safe to say that the pandemic isn't over yet. Whether you're vaccinated or not, it is still possible to test positive for the virus. While it's unclear exactly what Wiz Khalifa's vax status is, the rapper announced that he has COVID-19.

"Okay loved ones....sooo.....Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while," he tweeted on July 14. Twitter users questioned the rapper's vaccination status, with one user resurfacing a June 2020 tweet in which the rapper wrote, "Y'all can have those masks fam." Wiz Khalifa's COVID-19 announcement comes hours after the Foo Fighters revealed there is a positive case in their camp, forcing the band to rescheduling their show at The Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., as reported by The Hill. Although Wiz is now forced into downtime, he isn't planning on resting. Read on to find out the rapper's plans while he's in recovery.