The Tragic Death Of Rapper Biz Markie

Rapper Biz Markie has died at age 57, according to TMZ. The iconic musician died after fighting complications from diabetes for over a year, the outlet reported. The beloved rapper was known for his hit "Just a Friend." TMZ reported that Markie was hospitalized in 2020 for complications related to Type II Diabetes. At the time, his rep told the outlet that Markie was "receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals."

Markie's health was the subject of many rumors. One persistent rumor was that the rapper was in a coma, but sources told TMZ that was not true. In April 2021, Big Daddy Kane appeared on "The Breakfast Club" with good news about Markie. According to TMZ, Kane told the "Breakfast Club" hosts that Markie's health had improved and that he was in a physical rehabilitation facility.

Markie was previously dubbed the "clown prince of hip-hop," thanks to his humorous style, per Rolling Stone. Keep reading to learn more.