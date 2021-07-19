Here's What We Know About Kanye West's New Album

On the weekend of July 17, Kanye West made an appearance at the BIG3 basketball tournament in Las Vegas, wearing a ski mask to hide his face, per the Daily Mail. That same day, Kanye was seen hanging out with social media personality Justin LaBoy. And, apparently, Kanye gave Justin a sneak peek at his new album.

"Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas," Justin tweeted on July 18. "Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it's time, and the bars sound like he's broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back." Later, the entertainer also revealed that Kanye's new project could be arriving as early as this week, featuring an exciting collab with Lil Baby. "This Kanye x Lil Baby record so crazy," Justin wrote. "Y'all gon leave that mf on repeat ALL DAY & NIGHT."

Kanye seemingly confirmed the rumors by hosting a surprise listening party on July 19. Though phones weren't allowed, those in attendance shared their early reviews. "JUST LEFT THE LISTENING PARTY FOR DONDA AHHHHHH!!!! @kanyewest BRUH. MY GOAT NEVER DISAPPOINTS," one person tweeted. "Kanye spit his s**t. It's how he felt about the last few years," another commented. According to the attendees, Kanye's new album, "DONDA," will be featuring Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Westside Gunn, Lil Baby, Pusha T, and more. It is rumored to release on July 24. We can't wait!