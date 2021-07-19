How Megan Thee Stallion Made History With Sports Illustrated Cover
Megan Thee Stallion is one of music's hottest names right now and is clearly winning at life. The "Cry Baby" hitmaker, who won three Grammy Awards earlier this year, has become a global success and is not ready to give up her crown just yet.
For Megan's latest Instagram upload, the rapper informed fans that she is the latest cover girl for the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She wowed in a champagne-colored bikini top with matching bottoms. Megan, who has never been shy about reinventing her image, opted for long, dark wavy locks while rocking acrylic nails. She showed off her belly button piercing and accessorized with a thick bangle. Megan was captured in front of a sea setting and looked nothing short of incredible.
Unsurprisingly, Megan's fans noticed the eye-catching cover immediately. In the span of 35 minutes, her post racked up more than 320,000 likes and over 4,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 23.7 million followers. For her caption, Megan revealed how she made history with this issue. Keep reading to find out more.
Megan Thee Stallion thanked all the 'strong women' who inspired her
Aside from announcing that she was the latest cover star for Sports Illustrated's latest Swimsuit issue on Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion revealed she has made history as the first female rapper to appear on the front of one of their magazines. "REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL S***!!!" the "Body" chart-topper wrote passionately in capital letters. "Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!! #SISwim21"
Being the global star that she is, Megan was congratulated by her loyal fanbase. "Congrats! I'm definitely buying!" one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji. "Yessss you deserve it beautiful," another person shared. "Stallion Illustrated!!!!!!! Congratulations Meg! You are an absolute legend. We love you so much!" remarked a third fan. "Wow, what an accomplishment. Congratulations Stalli," a fourth user wrote. Congrats Megan!