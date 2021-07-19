How Megan Thee Stallion Made History With Sports Illustrated Cover

Megan Thee Stallion is one of music's hottest names right now and is clearly winning at life. The "Cry Baby" hitmaker, who won three Grammy Awards earlier this year, has become a global success and is not ready to give up her crown just yet.

For Megan's latest Instagram upload, the rapper informed fans that she is the latest cover girl for the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She wowed in a champagne-colored bikini top with matching bottoms. Megan, who has never been shy about reinventing her image, opted for long, dark wavy locks while rocking acrylic nails. She showed off her belly button piercing and accessorized with a thick bangle. Megan was captured in front of a sea setting and looked nothing short of incredible.

Unsurprisingly, Megan's fans noticed the eye-catching cover immediately. In the span of 35 minutes, her post racked up more than 320,000 likes and over 4,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 23.7 million followers. For her caption, Megan revealed how she made history with this issue. Keep reading to find out more.