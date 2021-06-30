Why Megan Thee Stallion Is Giving Away $1 Million In Stock

Megan Thee Stallion and her fans, called "Hotties," have a tight-knit relationship. Recently, the "Hot Girl Summer" even helped pay for a young fan's funeral by donating $8,155 after a friend of the fan reached out to her on social media. "Meg we lost a hottie our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together," the friend tweeted on June 16, tagging the rapper.

"I was on Twitter right then, and this girl tweeted me and she was like 'Megan, one of my best friends passed away, and she was such a Hottie, and we just really need help,'" Megan told Houston's 97.9 "The Box." For Megan, helping out her fans in need is the least she could do. "I love how hard the Hotties go for me, they always support me and they make me who I am," she said in the same interview. "So I can give back to them any time. It's nothing I wouldn't do for the Hotties. Whenever they ask me for something, I try my best to give it to them."

Megan's latest token of her appreciation, however, is her biggest yet. In fact, the rapper has recently announced that she is currently giving away $1 million in stock, in partnership with CashApp. Scroll on to find out more.