My Feet Are Killing Me Season 3 Release Date And Cast

"My Feet Are Killing Me" swept us off our tootsies when it first debuted in 2020. For those who love silky pedicures and bright nail polish, this is not the show for you. This TLC show focuses on podiatric specialists, Dr. Bradley Schaeffer and Dr. Ebonie Vincent, who tackle some of the most challenging feet to have ever graced television. On the show, the doctors transform the feet of their patients who are in dire straits when they seek medical attention. Often, their lives are improved as a result.

Much like the network's "Dr. Pimple Popper," fans gobbled up the incredible real-life medical problems that the patients endure. In Season 1 and 2 of "My Feet Are Killing Me," Dr. Schaeffer and Dr. Vincent grappled with "alligator feet," hemihypertrophy (or excessive growth of the patient's foot), and even trusty old "Moldy Cheese Feet," as one episode was entitled.

So, don't get cold feet when we reveal when Season 3 of "My Feet Are Killing Me" might make its return, and who will appear on the show.