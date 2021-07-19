My Feet Are Killing Me Season 3 Release Date And Cast
"My Feet Are Killing Me" swept us off our tootsies when it first debuted in 2020. For those who love silky pedicures and bright nail polish, this is not the show for you. This TLC show focuses on podiatric specialists, Dr. Bradley Schaeffer and Dr. Ebonie Vincent, who tackle some of the most challenging feet to have ever graced television. On the show, the doctors transform the feet of their patients who are in dire straits when they seek medical attention. Often, their lives are improved as a result.
Much like the network's "Dr. Pimple Popper," fans gobbled up the incredible real-life medical problems that the patients endure. In Season 1 and 2 of "My Feet Are Killing Me," Dr. Schaeffer and Dr. Vincent grappled with "alligator feet," hemihypertrophy (or excessive growth of the patient's foot), and even trusty old "Moldy Cheese Feet," as one episode was entitled.
So, don't get cold feet when we reveal when Season 3 of "My Feet Are Killing Me" might make its return, and who will appear on the show.
When's the release date for 'My Feet Are Killing Me' Season 3?
Even just watching one episode of "My Feet Are Killing Me" will change the way you look at your bottom extremities forever. The new season is set to premiere very soon, and it seems that even the show's physicians are excited about the upcoming third season.
Dr. Bradley Schaeffer took to Instagram in June to share some promotional footage from the TLC show. He confirmed that Season 3 was in the works and asked viewers to "stay tuned for date and time." However, it was Dr. Ebonie Vincent who confirmed when the series would be returning. The foot expert revealed the news on Instagram, saying, "We're Back! Wed Aug 4th." She also encouraged fans to tune and wrote, "Don't miss amazing transformations on patients with extreme cases, everything from literal horns to bark-like growths on their feet." Now that sounds gruesome! Dr. Vincent divulged that "My Feet Are Killing Me" would air at "10/9c." Not long to go before we can indulge in a bit of those promised too-gory-to-be-missed medical scenes.
'My Feet Are Killing Me' has an all-doctor cast
While TLC's "My Feet Are Killing Me" is not for the faint-hearted, viewers are given a fair warning at the start of each episode. A grim disclaimer at the beginning reads: "This program examines podiatry conditions and the procedures involved with treating them." It then goes on to warn the audience, "Due to their graphic nature, viewer discretion is advised." However, there's nothing scary about the stars of the show.
"My Feet Are Killing Me" follows the antics of Dr. Bradley Schaeffer and Dr. Ebonie Vincent who actually live on opposite sides of the country. Both of them are foot and ankle surgeons with a passion for their patients. Dr. Schaeffer recently launched Sole Podiatry NYC, a boutique wellness center. He's also a fitness fanatic, and made it to the semifinals of The Rock's "Titan Games." The lovely Dr. Vincent is an advocate for mental and physical health, as her social media pages show. She often posts exercise pics and encourages her fans to take care of their emotional wellbeing. Occasionally, making an appearance on "My Feet Are Killing Me" is Dr. Sarah Haller, another foot surgeon and podiatrist. According to The Cinemaholic, Dr. Haller is a former ballerina who has first-hand experience of how a podiatrist can provide pain relief when nothing else seems to be working.
Catch the good-looking trio on Season 3 of "My Feet Are Killing Me."