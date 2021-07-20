The Truth About Ex-Fox News Host Britt McHenry And Tyrus' Feud

What's really going on with former Fox News host Britt McHenry and Tyrus (aka George Murdoch)? The two were once seemingly friends and co-stars, appearing on Fox News' "Un-PC," which ran from 2018 until 2019, however the two haven't exactly been on great terms since.

Tyrus infamously left "Un-PC" in April 2019 without an on-air explanation, before Tom Shillue then took over his role alongside McHenry. Daily Beast reported in June 2019 that the former WWE wrestler had left the show following a complaint from McHenry and he later went on to appear on his own series, "Nuff Said."

A source alleged that former ESPN host McHenry and Tyrus had a "personal dispute," which was investigated by Fox News, with the network deciding that "the best course of action was to break up the show's hosts." The network didn't elaborate further at the time, but did tell the outlet in a statement that is does "not comment on internal matters."

McHenry then went on to file a lawsuit against Fox News in December 2019 (via Deadline), and that lawsuit has now been settled. Read on for the details.