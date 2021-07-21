What Kids Really Do When They See Blue's Clues & You!'s Josh In Real Life - Exclusive

Meeting children in person, said Josh Dela Cruz, has been "amazing." The actor explained, "Thankfully, my reactions, whenever people recognize me, are positive. I don't have to worry about anything that's a sticky situation. It's usually parents first." Then, the kids have a few different reactions. "One is, 'Oh, I know who you are. You're my best friend,' and then we just have a great time and laugh," Dela Cruz said. "The other one is they get very shy and their parents say, 'Oh, you watch Josh every day,' and that's how I am."

In fact, that type of reaction is something that Dela Cruz can relate to when meeting a performer he admires. "That's how I am still, even after I see a Broadway show and I have friends that are in the show, I'll go to the stage door and other actors will come out and I'll still be very shy, because I'm like, 'Wow, you're really, really good,'" he explained. "The third reaction is I get this sideways glance where they're like, 'What are you doing out here? Where's Blue?' That's usually the only thing kids will say to me," he laughed. "If they work up the courage to ask me, they would be like, 'Where's Blue?' I'll have to say that, 'She's taking a nap at home,' or 'She's in school.' It's a lot of fun. I'm so grateful that every experience so far has been so positive."