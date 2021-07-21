Tom Brady's Jokes During White House Visit Have People Talking

Tom Brady and Donald Trump's friendship dates back to the early 2000s when the quarterback first started winning Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. The two became friendly after Brady judged a beauty contest for Trump. "I got to know him when he was a judge at a jitterbug contest I entered after the Patriots won the Super Bowl," Trump said in a 2004 interview with Playboy (via Newsweek). Over the years, the two kept in touch. "He would call me after games, 'I watched your game Tom, let's play golf together.' So 2003, 2004, that's kind of the way it was," Brady said on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2020 (via Sporting News).

A lot was made of their friendship during Trump's campaign for the 2016 presidential election, and Brady drew a lot of attention when a red "Make America Great Again" hat was spotted in his locker, per CNN. Brady wound up skipping the White House visit in 2017 after the Patriots won the Super Bowl. The quarterback made it clear on multiple occasions that he supported Trump as a friend, but was not interested in backing him politically. "But the whole political aspect came ... It was uncomfortable for me," Brady told Stern (via Sporting News). "The political support is totally different than the support of a friend," he added.

Months after winning the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February, Brady visited the White House, where he made jokes about President Joe Biden (and former President Trump) that had people buzzing.