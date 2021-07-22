The Truth About Meghan Markle's Brother Being On A Reality Show

If there's one thing you can count on Meghan Markle's family to do, it's keep themselves in the headlines by virtue of their connection to the Duchess of Sussex. While Meghan herself has never publicly commented about the nature of her relationship with her half-siblings, Thomas Markle, Jr. and Samantha Markle always have something to say about her.

Recently, Samantha shared her latest opinions of her half-sister and brother-in-law, and needless to say, the comments weren't very positive."I would suggest for the benefit of all them, especially the children, that they get counseling. Harry is in no position to work for a company that deals with misinformation or mental health issues until he himself is made whole, and until they get a grip on what the truth is," she said to the Newstalk ZB Radio Show. "You're dealing with a narcissist who is not capable of empathy, remorse, or shame."

Despite this clear distaste for their half-sister, the Markles are certainly benefitting from the association. In addition to Samantha touring the talk radio circuit, Thomas now has a reality show offer. Let's take a look at the details around that.