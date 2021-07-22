Why Courteney Cox Isn't Happy About Her Emmy Nomination

The "Friends" reunion special on HBO Max is still getting all the love — and giving one star from the show some overdue recognition. The "Friends: The Reunion" episode took fans behind the scenes of the show, revealing some cast secrets that have been kept from audiences for 15 years. "Friends" first premiered in 1994 and lasted 10 seasons until 2004. The comedy garnered 62 Emmy nominations and six Emmy wins amongst the cast and crew, but the one star left out of the Emmys for her role as Monica Geller was Courteney Cox.

Over a decade later, the actor is finally getting some recognition for her role as executive producer on the "Friends: The Reunion" special, being nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), according to People. The reunion episode was honored in multiple categories, including outstanding production design, outstanding directing for a variety special, and outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special.

Upon hearing the news, Cox took to Instagram to express her gratitude, writing, "the one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement." So why is the actor now revealing she's unhappy with the Emmy nom?