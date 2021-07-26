The Ridiculous Reason Kyle Richards Was In The Hospital

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards is no stranger to drama. Earlier this year, she publicly got into it with fellow Housewife Lisa Vanderpump after Lisa saw Kyle at a restaurant and sent her bill to Kyle's table without saying as much as a hello beforehand, per TMZ.

This weekend, Kyle found herself in yet another altercation — one so serious she ended up in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Did she get into a scuffle with fellow reality TV star Lisa? Not exactly. In fact, no other people were involved in this incident. "My family wasn't home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help," Kyle wrote in an Instagram story now archived by Page Six. "My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi-pen was defective and wouldn't open," she added.

Wait, epi-pen for what reason? And if no one was around, then who — or what — got Kyle messed up so badly? The truth is something you definitely didn't see coming — and as a matter of fact, neither did Kyle. Buzz on down to slide two (we had to) to see what went down.