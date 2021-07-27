Which U.S. Olympics Team Did Donald Trump Encourage His Followers To Boo?

The highly-anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics saw many athletes' dreams come true. Competing against some of the best athletes and sportspersons globally, teams and individual athletes from the United States have yet again earned their medals by performing well at the event, which was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympics have been a popular event for over a century, and, as usual, there's plenty of support for the different U.S. Olympics teams competing in Tokyo. There's also some opposition, and this time it's coming from inside in the country, specifically from former President Donald Trump. During his "Protect Our Elections Rally" organized by the political action committee Turning Point Action, Trump couldn't steer away from making a mockery of a national sports team representing the U.S. at the prestigious event. This is also not the first time that Trump has had something against this sports team.

So what was it that Trump said, and which was that U.S. Olympics team that he encouraged his followers to boo? Here's more!