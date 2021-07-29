Karen Gravano Tells All On Life In A Mafia Family - Exclusive

For Karen Gravano, growing up connected to the mob was anything but unusual. She spent her childhood in the sometimes-isolated New York borough of Staten Island, separated from Manhattan by a short ferry ride past the Statue of Liberty. As she wrote in her memoir (via SILive.com), on the weekends, she'd occasionally take a drive with her father and the pair would look at houses, imagining how they'd renovate them. For her sixteenth birthday, she even celebrated with a Sweet 16. The only real difference was that Karen's dad was somewhat of a celebrity, both among her Staten Island community and the FBI.

Today, Salvatore "Sammy The Bull" Gravano is a podcaster. You're more likely to see him on Karen's MTV reality series "Families of the Mafia," which is currently airing its second season, than behind bars, but decades ago, it was a different story. According to the New York Post, in the early '90s, the Gambino crime family underboss owned up to killing 19 people, made a deal with the FBI, and helped put mob boss John Gotti — or "Uncle John," as Karen knew him — away for life.

In "Families of the Mafia," Karen, who serves as executive producer, holds up a magnifying glass to her father's legacy, but it also raises the question: what was it really like in the thick of it? In this exclusive interview, the self-proclaimed mob daughter tells all.