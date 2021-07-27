The Tragic Death Of Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison

The heavy metal band Slipknot burst onto the scene in 1999 with their major label debut album "Slipknot" and quickly became known for their attention-grabbing, aggressive style of music and chaotic live shows, per All Music. Formed in 1995 in Des Moines, Iowa, the band performs wearing creepy masks. Their second album, "Iowa," was darker in tone, but more popular.

Drummer Joey Jordison made his way to Slipknot by way of the metal scene in Des Moines in the 1990s. He was the drummer for a thrash metal band called Modifidious, which opened for a band called Atomic Opera, of which future Slipknot guitarist Jim Root was a member, per "Slipknot: Unmasked," the 2001 biography of the band by Jim McIver.

Jordison left Slipknot in 2013. No official statement was made at the time, but Jordison later revealed that the reason he left was a neurological disease. In a speech at 2016's Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards (per NME) he said, "I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis, I lost my legs. I couldn't play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy." He went on to say he got himself into the gym and physical therapy to regain the use of his legs. Sadly, however, we learned Jordison has died. Keep scrolling for the details on his tragic death.