Dusty Hill's Net Worth: How Much Was The ZZ Top Bassist Worth When He Died?

ZZ Top's long-time bassist Dusty Hill has died. According to TMZ, his bandmates — Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard — announced the news on their official Facebook page. "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," they wrote in a statement on July 28. "We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top.'" The boys added, "You will be missed greatly, amigo."

The news of Hill's death came after he had another health scare, causing him to pull out of some tour appearances "to address a hip issue," according to the band. It is unclear whether the hip issue had anything to do with his death, but Hill was an integral member of ZZ Top and encouraged the band to perform without him.

With Hill working hard up until his death, many must be curious how much the bassist was worth before he died — we reveal that figure below.