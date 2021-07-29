How Rosie O'Donnell Really Feels About Returning To TV

Before there was "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," there was "The Rosie O'Donnell Show." Rosie O'Donnell was one of the first daytime talk show hosts to reach such a high level of recognition. After roles in acclaimed films like "A League of Their Own" and "Sleepless in Seattle," the comedian became a staple on daytime television. She went on to co-host "The View," amongst various other hosting roles, but it all started thanks to her eponymous show, which ran from 1996 to 2002.

However, now that DeGeneres has chosen to leave the talk show game, and with the ever-changing lineup at "The View," there's somewhat of a void in the daytime talk show world. Some die-hard O'Donnell fans want their old favorite to step up and reclaim her place in daytime. And why not? O'Donnell did provide some culturally significant moments while playing host. Take, for example, her 1997 interview with DeGeneres, who had recently caused a stir when she came out as gay. O'Donnell booked her, and they discussed the episode of DeGeneres' short-lived sitcom, in which her character also comes out, per People.

As for stepping back into the spotlight and revamping her cancelled show for another run, O'Donnell has some thoughts. Here's the deal.