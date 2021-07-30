Did Donald Trump Actually Donate His Entire Presidential Salary?

Former President Donald Trump doesn't stop making headlines, even after he's left the White House. But why would he? If there were one, signature trait from his period of holding public office, it was his penchant for remaining in the spotlight, for better or worse. Even after being replaced by President Joe Biden, Trump is back at it, fighting to stay in the public eye.

There's likely one more reason Trump hasn't faded into the Florida sunset. He might be coming back. There is substantial evidence that Trump isn't finished with politics. (Whether politics is finished with him is another question entirely). So it's not totally farfetched to imagine that Trump will run again in 2024; this is also the wish of many Republican voters (per The Hill).

So while we're looking ahead to the future and how much it will involve Trump, there's also reason to pause and look back at his time in office, namely around one of the big promises he made: giving away his presidential salary. However, it looks like Trump didn't hold true to his promise. Read on for more.