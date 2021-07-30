The Real Reason Amanda Knox Isn't Happy With Matt Damon

Amanda Knox's story was followed by the media before, during, and after her 2009 trial where she was convicted of murder, for which she was later acquitted. She was accused of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while the two lived together in Italy in 2007, per The Guardian. Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito had their convictions overturned in 2015, while Rudy Guede, who was convicted of Kercher's murder, stayed in prison until his 2020 release, per ABC News.

In 2011, Lifetime made a movie about the case titled "Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy," starring Hayden Panettiere. Knox caught the trailer for the film when she was still behind bars. "I was physically ill when I saw the images. I thought I was going to throw up," she told family at the time, per ABC News. Knox and her ex-boyfriend petitioned Lifetime to not air the movie, and Kercher's father described the murder reenactment as "absolutely horrific," via CBS News. But that wasn't the last time Knox's tale would be fictionalized on film.

A decade later, Knox's story was used as inspiration for "Stillwater," starring Matt Damon. In the movie, Damon plays an American construction worker who drops everything and travels to France after his daughter is accused of murder while traveling abroad, per The Guardian. "Stillwater" director and co-writer Tom McCarthy said to Vanity Fair that the film was inspired by Knox's story. Keep reading to see what Knox thought of Damon's involvement in the picture.