The Crown's First Photo Of Imelda Staunton As Queen Elizabeth Has Twitter Talking

It's fair to theorize Imelda Staunton was anxiously awaiting the day her first-look photo as Queen Elizabeth would be revealed, as she had expressed some nervousness about taking on the role in the first place. "There's pressure from every angle," she told HuffPost UK's "This Morning" in October 2020. "I'm following two extraordinary actresses, but I'm also following one extraordinary human being, which is the Queen. Because she's so much in a lot of our lives and we know how she looks and how she sounds."

Still, Staunton is more than up for the job. "Of course I have to be like her as much as I can, but also I have to tell a story and a story of the day, whatever that is," she explained. "[Writer] Peter Morgan's job is to do her backstage life, if you like – that's where his writing comes in, and it's so extraordinary."

So, will Staunton live up to expectations? If fans can take "Harry Potter" out of the mix, we bet she'll be well-received!