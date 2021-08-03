Why The Weeknd Tries To Not Date Women Who Aren't Famous

Music superstar The Weeknd graced the cover of GQ magazine's latest issue, and he has a lot to say within the publication's interview. The "Can't Feel My Face" hitmaker is undoubtedly one of entertainment's most prolific acts who goes by a mononymous name. Born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the singer explained how he came about choosing his stage name. "That's what the album 'House of Balloons' used to be called: 'The Weekend.' I was still Abel," he said, adding, "I didn't love my name. So I called myself The Weeknd."

It's no secret that The Weeknd has tried to remain as private as possible over the years and doesn't do too many interviews. When first entering the music scene, he tried to be fairly anonymous when it came to his image. "I feel like with me it's never been about the artist and the image of the artist," the Grammy Award winner stated. "With 'House of Balloons,' nobody knew what I looked like. And I felt like it was the most unbiased reaction you can get to the music, because you couldn't put a face to it. Especially R&B, which is a genre that is heavily influenced by how the artist looks."

Despite his attempt to keep his personal life low-key, The Weeknd has been in a couple of high-profile relationships with other household names. Keep reading to find out why he now tries to avoid dating women who aren't famous.