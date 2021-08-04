AGT Favorite Leaves Show After Heartbreaking Health Update

Some folks may call "America's Got Talent" shady or say that it's totally fake, but there's no denying that some of the performances are truly unforgettable. Jane Marczewski, who goes by the stage name Nightbirde, instantly won hearts when she auditioned for "AGT" earlier this summer with an emotional song called "It's OK," which detailed her past year with cancer.

Before taking to the mic to perform her haunting track, she revealed, "I have not been working for quite a few years, I've been dealing with cancer." Asked by judge Simon Cowell how she was doing, she shared, "Last time they checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine and my liver." Even so, she noted that while she wasn't okay in every way, she was okay overall and added, "It's important that everyone knows I'm so much more than the bad things that happen to me." As WKBN later reported, Nightbirde was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and was in remission, but the disease returned twice more and, in 2019, she was given three to six months to live.

When the 30-year-old Ohio native finished singing, she received a standing ovation from all four judges, which brought her to tears. What's more, she was awarded the Golden Buzzer by Cowell who called the audition "absolutely stunning." The performance video has garnered over 30 million views and made Nightbirde a fan favorite, but now, sadly, she has just revealed she's been forced to quit the competition.