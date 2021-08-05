The Tragic Death Of Rock Journalist Patricia Kennealy-Morrison

Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, partner of the late Jim Morrison, has died. She was 75 years old, according to People.

Her death was confirmed on the Facebook page for Lizard Queen Press, a publishing company she founded, per People. She died on July 23, according to the statement, and her cause of death is unknown at the time of this writing. "To all of you who have supported our beloved Lizard Queen, I wanted to let you know that she passed this morning," the statement read. "Her family announced it on Patricia's page. To say we are all reeling from the news is an understatement. We will miss our friend very very much. She was a beautiful soul, a talented writer, and a loving and wonderful friend." The page welcomed fans to share their "tributes and farewells" before taking down the page in two weeks.

Born in Brooklyn, Patricia grew up on Long Island, N.Y. and attended St. Bonaventure University to study journalism, per The New York Times. She later transferred to Harpur College (known today as SUNY Binghamton) and learned about rock music, which scored her a job at Jazz & Pop magazine in 1968. Her coverage of rock music eventually led her to Jim Morrison of The Doors. Keep reading for more details on her life with the musician.