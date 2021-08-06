Dani Beau Tells All On The Full Naked And Afraid Experience - Exclusive Interview

Obviously, this experience is for a very strong, particular kind of person, but I have heard people talking about, "Oh, it's not really real." From my perspective, it seems absolutely horrifically real. I'm an indoor cat. I was just wondering, is there anything that you feel like, when you've watched it back, hasn't been totally accurate?

I would say for the most part, it is accurate. I could tell by my hairstyles in some of the clips, they would show something happening, and my hair's in two braids, but then I'm talking about it, and my hair looks different. I'm like, "That's definitely not happening on the same day," but that's just how it works.

It is a TV show, and they do have hours and hours of footage to fish through. Most recently, when it was just wet all the time, imagine having the necklaces — oh, I'm wearing one right now — the necklaces as the microphone, and then the bags we wear have the cord and the battery pack. It's not waterproof, so when you're in a rainy environment, the audio gets messed up. So sometimes you do have to — they might say, "Dani, can you say exactly what you said again? Because our audio is ruined."

You would think there would be a way to make that waterproof.

I know. [My partner] Fernando [Calderon] and I, this time around, it's been seven years since our last challenges, and we're like, "Really, guys? You haven't found a way to make the stuff waterproof now after all this time?"

Do producers ever step in beyond what we see? I know other cast members have said when there's a severe medical thing, sometimes they do step in without showing it before the person decides what they're going to do.

In my experience, the only time a producer has intervened is when, in Columbia, ["Naked and Afraid XL" contestant] Charlie [Frattini] was about to pick up a fatal, poisonous frog — one of those bright neon ones. So she was like, "Don't touch that one." And okay, that was the help for that show, but I mean, it's going to kill you. And I think that's in our contract, as well, if something's absolutely going to cause damage.