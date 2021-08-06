The Tragic Death Of My 600-Lb Life Star Gina Marie Krasley
"My 600-lb Life" star Gina Marie Krasley had an eventful run on the show and earned a large online following. Her episode on the hit TLC reality series gave an inside look as Gina tried to lose weight with the support of her wife, Beth, per Starcasm. The couple lived together at Gina's mom's home. After her episode aired, Gina decided to sue the production company behind the show, Megalomedia, in 2020 for "breaching their duty of reasonable care," per Monsters and Critics. She believed the show made it appear that she was eating more than she actually was during filming.
Gina stayed in the public eye after her "My 600-lb Life" episode aired. She posted updates on her TikTok where she started the "Dancing Has No Size Limit" trend, and boasted over 240,000 followers on the platform. The reality star provided fans with updates on her weight loss. At one point she claimed to be down 200 pounds and weighed 379 lbs, per Starcasm. "I haven't been in the 300 lbs since high school," Gina said in a video update (via Starcasm). "Thank you to everyone who has stood by my side since day one!"
In April, Gina announced she was going on a 21-day diet. "It takes 21 days to break a habit, and I need to break this habit of eating," via Starcasm. Sadly, her health took a turn for the worse after this. Read on for the details about the death of the driven reality star.
She posted updates from the hospital
On April 23, Gina Marie Krasley posted a video from the hospital to her YouTube page. The "My 600-lb Life" star mentioned that she suffered complications after going on the three-week diet plan. "After my 21 day eating challenge it just kinda went to s***," she said in the video. "I kinda freaked myself out and wasn't really eating and drinking," Gina told fans as she recorded herself in a hospital bed.
Gina continued to upload videos to provide fans with updates on her health status. She had returned home after a stint in rehab following her stay in the hospital. On May 22, Gina uploaded a YouTube video from her home, but she was still confined to a hospital bed. "As you can see I'm in a hospital bed. I still can't walk," she said in the YouTube video. Gina mentioned that her time in rehab was unhelpful.
The "My 600-lb Life" star's exact medical issue was unknown, but she suffered from severe numbness in her limbs, per Ace Showbiz. In one of her last updates, Gina's mom had to hold the phone to record the video. She was scheduled to see a neurologist on July 29. Unfortunately, Gina died only days after that appointment was scheduled. "Gina Marie Krasley (nee LeMehaute), 30 of Tuckerton, NJ passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday August 1st," her obituary read. She was 30, per Page Six, and will be deeply missed.