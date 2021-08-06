The Tragic Death Of My 600-Lb Life Star Gina Marie Krasley

"My 600-lb Life" star Gina Marie Krasley had an eventful run on the show and earned a large online following. Her episode on the hit TLC reality series gave an inside look as Gina tried to lose weight with the support of her wife, Beth, per Starcasm. The couple lived together at Gina's mom's home. After her episode aired, Gina decided to sue the production company behind the show, Megalomedia, in 2020 for "breaching their duty of reasonable care," per Monsters and Critics. She believed the show made it appear that she was eating more than she actually was during filming.

Gina stayed in the public eye after her "My 600-lb Life" episode aired. She posted updates on her TikTok where she started the "Dancing Has No Size Limit" trend, and boasted over 240,000 followers on the platform. The reality star provided fans with updates on her weight loss. At one point she claimed to be down 200 pounds and weighed 379 lbs, per Starcasm. "I haven't been in the 300 lbs since high school," Gina said in a video update (via Starcasm). "Thank you to everyone who has stood by my side since day one!"

In April, Gina announced she was going on a 21-day diet. "It takes 21 days to break a habit, and I need to break this habit of eating," via Starcasm. Sadly, her health took a turn for the worse after this. Read on for the details about the death of the driven reality star.