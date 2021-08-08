Royal Expert Reveals More Insight Into The Queen's Feelings For Meghan And Harry

Queen Elizabeth was faced with a challenge when Prince Harry told her that he and Meghan Markle weren't happy with their lives as senior members of the royal family. On January 13, 2020, the queen met with her son, Prince Charles, and her two grandsons, Princes William and Harry, to discuss the best resolution to the problem that Harry had brought to her attention, according to Tatler. The meeting, called the Sandringham Summit, was where everything was ironed out as far as what would happen if Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down, how funding would work, and whether or not Harry and Meghan would keep their royal titles once they officially stepped down.

The meeting was unprecedented; the queen had not previously needed to make such changes due to an (albeit distant) heir to the throne wanting to step down — and leave the UK. Nevertheless, the queen was able to come to a resolution that worked for her, and for her grandson, which was important for her, too. However, it wasn't easy, and a new book titled "The Queen" written by royal expert Matthew Dennison, more details about the queen's feelings have been revealed, according to Us Weekly. Keep reading for more.