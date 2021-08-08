The Tragic Death Of Comedian Trevor Moore

The comedy world is mourning the loss of one of their own following industry heavyweight Trevor Moore's death. The comedian, actor, and producer, best known for co-founding the famous sketch comedy group "The Whitest Kids U Know," died at age 41 on August 6. Moore's manager confirmed his death, issuing a statement on behalf of his wife, Aimee Carlson, and their family. Though details were limited, the manager revealed Moore died in an unspecified, but "tragic and sudden" accident.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend, and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us, he was simply the center of our whole world," read the statement, Deadline reported. "We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving."

Following the devasting news, fellow comedy stars and celebs took to social media to express their heartbreak. Moore's troupe members issued a statement, calling his death "unimaginable" (via People). "Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind 'WKUK," the emotional statement read. "He was our best friend ... we are heartbroken." Keep reading for details on Moore's legacy.