The Tragic Death Of Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas

Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, founding member of the legendary band Kool & the Gang, has died at the age of 70. The group announced Thomas' passing in a post on its official Facebook page on August 7. "An original member of Kool & the Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor," the statement read. Thomas played the alto saxophone, flute, and drums at the group's shows, in addition to serving as the master of ceremonies.

Thomas originally hailed from Orlando but was a longtime resident of Montclair, New Jersey, a suburb of New York City, with his wife Phynjuar Saunders Thomas.

Per the band's statement, it was in Montclair that Thomas "passed away peacefully in his sleep." Before his death, Thomas performed with Kool & the Gang one last time on July 4 at the Hollywood Bowl, an event CNN called "the opening of America," referring to the rescinding of COVID-19 restrictions.