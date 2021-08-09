Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Bathing Habits

Dwayne Johnson has weighed in on the celeb bathing debate of 2021 — and yes, it's the news hygiene enthusiasts all want to hear. If this year couldn't get any weirder, news about celebrities opting to clean themselves only once they get "the stink" has been making the rounds, per Insider. The daily showering discussion came about last month after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed they only wash their children if they can physically "see dirt on them." Appearing on Dax Shepherd's "Armchair Expert," Kunis said, "When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." The pair also said, while they wash their face daily to "get all the salts out," they don't go full-body on the regular.

The absorbing topic saw Shepherd and his wife Kristen Bell also discuss and agree with Kunis and Kutcher's low-maintenance hygiene on "The View." "Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink." Even Jake Gyllenhaal has admitted he's a fan of the old sporadic scrub, telling Vanity Fair less showering allows for "skin maintenance." "More and more, I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."