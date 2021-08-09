The Real Reason Dan Harris Is Leaving Good Morning America

Dan Harris is officially leaving "Good Morning America." The journalist announced his departure from the ABC morning show on air on August 8 after serving as an anchor on "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition" since 2011. But his career with ABC actually stretches well beyond that.

Harris has enjoyed a super lengthy career at ABC News (where that infamous Paris Hilton interview took place in 2011), first joining the news team all the way back in 2000 (per ABC 7) before making his debut on "ABC World News Tonight with David Muir" a year later. TV watchers will also recognize the star for his impressive on-screen résumé, which includes appearances on big time shows including on "Nightline," "20/20," and "500 Questions," as well as appearing on ABC News Radio.

Harris is not just parting ways with "GMA," though. He'll actually be leaving the whole network behind and his decision came before his contract formally came to an end, as he confirmed his final appearance will air in October. But why is Harris really leaving such a high profile gig after so long? Scroll on for what you need to know.