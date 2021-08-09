Why Is Scott Peterson Being Called As A Witness Involving The Disappearance Of A 25-Year-Old?

Convicted murder Scott Peterson is back in court and not for the reason you might think. Peterson became a household name in 2002 when his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, disappeared on Christmas Eve, launching a nationwide search. Peterson first reported the disappearance, per ABC, but his behavior following raised a few eyebrows, to say the least.

Peterson seemed oddly stoic given the magnitude of the loss. Additionally, he seemed to go out of his way to avoid being on camera or speaking publicly about Laci. As it turned out, Peterson had a girlfriend on the side, whom he told Laci had died last year. As you can imagine, this didn't win Peterson many fans. Months later, Laci's body was discovered in the San Francisco Bay, and Peterson was arrested suspiciously close to the U.S./Mexico border, per CBS.

Since his 2005 conviction, there has been increased speculation as to the validity of Peterson's guilt. The idea that the jury might have gotten it wrong has been the subject of several documentaries. Peterson has always maintained his innocence and has appealed the conviction. Now, years later, Peterson is back in court, but for a different case. Read on to find out the weird way Peterson once again landed on the stand.