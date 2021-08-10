Inside Jamie Oliver's Wife's Struggle With Losing Multiple Pregnancies

Jools Oliver, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, recently spoke out about her fertility struggles to raise awareness to the problem that nearly cost her her life. Jools opened up about a scary incident during her second miscarriage in which she almost waited too late to get help.

Jools explained how she left the hospital after a breast exam and began to bleed profusely in her car. "So I phoned the [hopsital] I begged them to come and get us, please come and get me because I'm bleeding," she told the Mirror. "They were like 'if you can just walk' and I said 'bring an ambulance or do what you have to do' and this poor young girl came with a wheelchair up Marylebone High Street," she continued. "Jamie arrived and he was like 'oh my god' it was like a murder scene. It's so visually hideous. I don't remember the rest. I must have almost passed out."

Jools urged other women to learn from her mistake and take early signs of a miscarriage seriously. "I mean, had I left it, had I taken the journey to go home and not the hospital I don't think I would have survived because it was so much blood loss," she shared.

In total, Jools has survived five miscarriages, but she isn't giving up on her dreams of expanding her family just yet.