Eminem's Adopted Child Makes A Big Announcement About Their Life

One of Eminem's adopted children, Stevie Mathers, broke some big news on social media. Stevie is the 19-year-old biological child of Eminem's ex, Kim Scott, and a man named Eric Hartter, who died in 2019, according to RadarOnline. Stevie apparently didn't even know that Eminem wasn't their biological dad until someone sent them an article about Hartter's death, according to their TikTok.

Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005, which helped provide some stability in the child's life. He and Kim had reconciled in 2004, and they tied the knot for the second time in January 2006, per CBS News. However, they divorced just three months later. Despite having a wealthy rapper for a father, Stevie's upbringing wasn't the most stable — Kim was charged with cocaine possession in 2003 when Stevie was just a toddler. She spent time in jail and rehab for the offense.

Stevie has shied away from the spotlight for the most part, but much like their older sister Hailie Mathers, they maintain a presence on social media. Hailie, 25, has become a social media influencer by sharing fashion-oriented posts on Instagram, while TikTok is Stevie's platform of choice. Since 2019, the teen has used the video-sharing app to participate in popular trends like lip-syncing to various songs and performing bite-sized dance routines. In one video, they danced to the Britney Spears song "Toxic." The teen also shared an important life update on the app.