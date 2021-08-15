How Much Did A Piece Of Prince Charles And Princess Diana's Wedding Cake Really Sell For?

Perhaps no royal wedding has ever captured the public's imagination quite like the ceremony of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The heir to the throne of England had been searching for a bride for some time. In fact, when their engagement was announced, royal watchers were thrilled that Diana's virtue had made it intact, per Smithsonian Magazine. Yes, despite the sexual revolution of the '60s and '70s, Lady Diana Spencer had saved herself for marriage even though Charles had done nothing of the kind. And, although by Diana's count, the two had only met 13 times before their wedding day, the doomed nuptials went ahead to much fanfare.

The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot on July 29, 1981, and 750 million people tuned in to watch them say "I do." By contrast, per the Observer, a combined total of 52 million viewers watched Prince Harry and Prince William tie the knot. It's safe to say that Diana and Charles' wedding was a big thing back in the day.

Even though much has been written about Diana's 25-foot wedding dress train, their primary cake was equally spectacular. (In total, the royals had more than 20 cakes at their reception.) As with all things royal, it was over the top. The 5-foot 200-pound fruit cake was designed by the head baker of the Royal Naval Cookery School, David Avery. Regal columns separated each icing-bedecked tier, and Avery even tacked on the royal family's coat of arms for good measure. Forty years later, per BBC, and the cake has been resurrected ... with icing intact, of course.