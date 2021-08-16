The Truth About Hollywood's Boycott Of Johnny Depp

There was once a time when Johnny Depp was practically Hollywood royalty. One of Tinseltown's most bankable stars, the dark-eyed actor's range extended from quirky Tim Burton roles to mega-blockbusters like the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. These days, however, Depp seems to struggle to hold on to parts, with rumors circulating of a Hollywood boycott.

Depp's troubles started in 2016, when, in the wake of their highly-publicized divorce, ex-wife Amber Heard filed a restraining order against him, citing verbal and physical abuse. The split was extremely messy, with both parties eventually accusing each other of spousal abuse and misconduct, according to BBC. But the real low point for Depp came in 2018, when he lost a libel lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun for describing him as a "wife-beater", as per Yahoo. The loss of this suit had serious consequences for Depp, with his once stellar reputation taking a serious hit. Depp has since accused Hollywood of boycotting him.

But is Hollywood actively boycotting the "Sleepy Hollow" star? Read on for the details — and what Depp himself has to say.