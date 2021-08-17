90 Day Fiance Fans Are Done With Angela Deem. Here's Why

After the explosive "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" tell-all reunion special that aired on August 15, some viewers may have had enough of Angela Deem's antics. Angela and her husband Michael Ilesanmi already have a somewhat tumultuous relationship, making them great fodder for the TLC reality show that feeds on iffy couplings.

First, there's the 22-year gap in their ages, with the American-born divorcée Angela being 52 years old when she and Nigerian-born Michael, who was then 30, first appeared on Season 2 of the show (per Screen Rant). She also apparently thought he was a scammer (too many emails from "Nigerian princes"?) who was only interested in her for her money and/or a visa — and yet she got hitched to him anyway, convincing him to leave his country and move to the U.S. Michael was also unsupportive of Angela's decision to get multiple weight-loss surgeries, perhaps because "they don't have surgeries over there," as she told Us Weekly. Add to all that the difficulties inherent in long-distance relationships, as Michael is still in Nigeria and hasn't yet received approval to come to the states.

The reunion special revealed even more stress added to the couple's problems, much of it brought up by Angela herself. With some shocking revelations (because, of course) and bad behavior on her part, fans of the show are now sounding like they're done. Keep reading to find out what Angela did.