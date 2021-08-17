Prince William Is Reportedly Growing Anxious About Prince Andrew's Scandal

Prince Andrew has been in the spotlight ever since reports surfaced about his alleged ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. And now Virginia Giuffre, who was allegedly photographed with the prince during a trip to London in 2001, has filed a civil lawsuit against the Duke of York, the BBC reported. In the August suit, she alleges that Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was underage.

For Prince William and Prince Charles, they are totally "exasperated" with all of the ongoing drama, a source claimed to the Mirror. One source close to the situation says the royal family has "had doubts about the way such serious allegations have been dealt with by Andrew and his legal team." The insider added, "They [Prince Charles and Prince William], along with members, are undoubtedly increasingly concerned about the affect all of this turmoil could have on the Queen. She has been through a great deal over many, many recent months and this is once again a most unwelcome distraction."

As Prince Charles and Prince William are trying to find a way to deal with this issue while also keeping the royal family's reputation intact, the source also claimed that the father and son supposedly agree that "there will never be a return to public life for Andrew." In comparison, this all makes Harry and Meghan's drama look like child's play, right?

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).