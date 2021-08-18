The Real Reason Queen Elizabeth Is Warning Photographers To Stay Away

Queen Elizabeth is spending some time at Balmoral in Scotland this summer, four months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip. According to The Sun, the queen has decided to continue her summer tradition this year, and will remain at the estate for the rest of the month, despite a COVID-19 scare; one of her staffers tested positive for the virus. "All the staff at Balmoral are tested for Covid daily and on Saturday this person showed up as positive. They were sent home and the staff canteen and bar were shut. They're on a separate block on the estate. Workers have been told to wear masks and to socially distance but the royals themselves are pretty much carrying on as they were," a source told the outlet. The queen is joined by several other family members, including her sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice.

Since arriving at Balmoral, the queen has reportedly sent a strong message — by way of a law firm — to photographers, requesting that they stay away, according to the Daily Beast. The outlet reports that "lawyers from British firm Farrer & Co, acting for Her Majesty, wrote to major British newspapers warning the publications against taking or publishing pictures of the royal family or their guests at Balmoral."

