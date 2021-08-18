The Real Reason Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Joint Statement On Afghanistan Is Causing A Stir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't afraid to speak out. In fact, having the freedom to have their say without being held back is one of the reasons why they stepped back from their roles as senior working royals and started a new life together. That's also why the couple released statements regarding three issues that the world is facing: the coronavirus pandemic, the earthquake that hit Haiti, and the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community. Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan," Prince Harry and others from the Invictus Games Foundation said in a joint statement. It went on to say that they "encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."

Beyond that, Harry also released a statement with Meghan through their Archewell Foundation. Noting that the "world is exceptionally fragile right now," the couple admitted that they have been "left speechless," "heartbroken," and "scared." However, they pointed out that these are the times when "we can put our values into action — together," and encouraged people to donate to charities that are helping out, which seems like the right thing to do. However, the pair's statement has stirred up strong reactions.